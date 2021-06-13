Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Research Coverage Started at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

