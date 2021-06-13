Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Research Coverage Started at Oddo Bhf

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.