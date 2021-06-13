Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arkema presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $132.36 on Thursday. Arkema has a 12-month low of $89.34 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arkema will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $2.528 per share. This is a boost from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. Arkema’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.