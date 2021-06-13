Reviewing Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) & AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) and AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inseego and AmpliTech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego 0 5 1 0 2.17 AmpliTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inseego currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.61%. Given Inseego’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inseego is more favorable than AmpliTech Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inseego and AmpliTech Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego $313.83 million 3.43 -$111.21 million ($1.19) -8.80 AmpliTech Group $3.46 million 15.20 -$1.03 million N/A N/A

AmpliTech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inseego.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of Inseego shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of AmpliTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Inseego shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inseego and AmpliTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego -35.03% N/A -18.79% AmpliTech Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Inseego beats AmpliTech Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices. Its products include 4G and 5G fixed wireless routers and gateways, mobile hotspots, and wireless gateways and routers for IIoT applications, Gb speed 4G LTE hotspots and USB modems, integrated telematics, and mobile tracking hardware devices, which are supported by applications software and cloud services designed to enable customers to analyze data insights and configure/manage their hardware remotely. The company also sells software-as-a-service (SaaS), software, and services solutions in various mobile and industrial IoT vertical markets comprising fleet management, vehicle telematics, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking, monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management. Its SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, aviation, asset, and other telematics applications; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations in managing the selection, deployment, and spend of their customers wireless assets by helping them to save money on personnel and telecom expenses. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is based in San Diego, California.

About AmpliTech Group

Amplitech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhance output power and gain in transceiver chains. It also provides specialty microwave block downconverters used as a test device on satellite access point antennas; specialty microwave 1:2 Tx protection switch panels that is used in satellite communication earth stations; desktop/benchtop and compact wideband power amplifiers; and waveguide to coaxial adapters for SATCOM and satellite internet gateway systems. In addition, the company offers cryogenic amplifiers for quantum computing, medical, RF imaging, research and development, space communications, accelerators, radiometry, and telephony applications; and cryogenic and non-cryogenic 4g/5g small cell subsystems for high-speed networks and airline Wi-Fi systems. Further, it provides custom assembly designs and non-recurring engineering services on a project-by-project basis. The company serves aerospace, government, defense, commercial satellite, and wireless industries through sales representatives and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia. Amplitech Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Bohemia, New York.

