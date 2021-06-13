Analysts Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Million

Analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to report sales of $6.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the lowest is $2.36 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $690,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 855.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $24.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 million to $43.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $47.18 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $85.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.63. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,965 shares of company stock worth $983,504. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 109.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 50,246 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at $1,659,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at $234,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

