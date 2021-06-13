Scotiabank Increases Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$6.75

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CPG has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.67.

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$5.66 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$5.87. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.02.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.28%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

