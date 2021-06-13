Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 243 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 243 price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 260 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 188 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of SEK 229.

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

