Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

