UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Erste Group

Erste Group upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UNCRY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.