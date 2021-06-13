CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CMS Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.05. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in CMS Energy by 270.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,781,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 101.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 163.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 75,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 1,240.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,810 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.