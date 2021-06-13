Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a growth of 12,700.0% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MAIFF stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56. Minera Alamos has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAIFF. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Minera Alamos in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Minera Alamos in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.