Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Up 96,200.0% in May

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a growth of 96,200.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,311,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEV opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

