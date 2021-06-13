Brokers Issue Forecasts for Altius Minerals Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALS. Laurentian increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$18.69 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.61 and a 1-year high of C$19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$774.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.35.

In other news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation bought 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$281,907.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$563,814.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is -69.93%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.