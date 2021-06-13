Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for RH Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RH in a research report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $5.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.49. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $720.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RH. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.53.

NYSE:RH opened at $682.52 on Friday. RH has a 1 year low of $226.82 and a 1 year high of $733.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $643.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.87.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

