Dollarama Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DOL. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.33.

TSE:DOL opened at C$55.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.80. Dollarama has a one year low of C$44.45 and a one year high of C$58.53.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In related news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$749,718.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,117,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,969,050.68. Insiders sold a total of 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419 in the last three months.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

