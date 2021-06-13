IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $373.46 million and a P/E ratio of -53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IBEX has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Equities research analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 29,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 248,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

