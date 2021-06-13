Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Erste Group upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.68. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $79.81.
Amadeus IT Group Company Profile
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.
