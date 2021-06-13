Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Erste Group upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.68. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 42.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $598.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

