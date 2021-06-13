The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.38.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.63. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.05, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Lovesac will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 10,321.5% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 83.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 323.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

