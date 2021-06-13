Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MNRL. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.37. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $20.97.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. On average, analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 128,751 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $2,647,120.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $830,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,302 shares of company stock worth $10,346,141 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

