PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Shares of PAGS opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.43. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,944 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,317 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,271 shares during the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

