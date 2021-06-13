Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $703.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

