$107.82 Million in Sales Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will report $107.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.50 million and the lowest is $107.13 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $72.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $431.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $428.90 million to $434.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $460.59 million, with estimates ranging from $458.40 million to $462.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LAWS shares. TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of LAWS stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $62.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the first quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lawson Products by 21.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lawson Products by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

