O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $548.12.

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 527.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $534.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $536.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $401.65 and a fifty-two week high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

