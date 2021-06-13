Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,300

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,551.13 ($20.27).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,403.40 ($18.34) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,678.62 ($21.93). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,342.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last three months, insiders purchased 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.