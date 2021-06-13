Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Biogen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $17.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $17.06. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $16.78 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.34.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $396.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

