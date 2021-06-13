Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SSPG. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 348 ($4.55) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSP Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 354.75 ($4.63).

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 305.30 ($3.99) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 315.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The company has a market cap of £2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.73.

In other SSP Group news, insider Judy Vezmar acquired 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

