Darktrace (LON:DARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON DARK opened at GBX 356 ($4.65) on Thursday.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

