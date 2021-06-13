Darktrace (LON:DARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON DARK opened at GBX 356 ($4.65) on Thursday.
About Darktrace
