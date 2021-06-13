MKM Partners Begins Coverage on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.21.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,140,000 after purchasing an additional 265,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,938,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.