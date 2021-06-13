Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Price Target Raised to GBX 258

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 258 ($3.37) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LON:N91 opened at GBX 233 ($3.04) on Thursday. Ninety One Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 193.30 ($2.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 299 ($3.91). The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 242.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $5.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Ninety One Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

In related news, insider Fani Titi sold 49,280 shares of Ninety One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10), for a total value of £116,793.60 ($152,591.59). Also, insider Hendrik du Toit bought 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £1,795.77 ($2,346.19).

Ninety One Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

