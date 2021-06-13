Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given New C$92.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GRT.UN. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$88.89.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

GRT.UN stock opened at C$82.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.67. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$64.98 and a one year high of C$82.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.