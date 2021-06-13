New Gold Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for New Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$208.83 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.15 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of New Gold to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.67.

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.53. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.44 and a 52-week high of C$3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.31.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.