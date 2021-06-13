Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Lowered by Wedbush

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Century Communities in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.78. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $66.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.32. Century Communities has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,296,000 after acquiring an additional 203,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,717,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Century Communities by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 128,432 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 28.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 474,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,618,000 after buying an additional 105,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after buying an additional 44,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

