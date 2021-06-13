Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Newmont to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Newmont from C$101.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

TSE NGT opened at C$85.53 on Friday. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$68.76 and a twelve month high of C$95.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38. The firm has a market cap of C$68.52 billion and a PE ratio of 22.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$83.19.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.84 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.691 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

