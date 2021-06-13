Clarkson (LON:CKN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,151.59

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,151.59 ($41.18) and last traded at GBX 3,115 ($40.70), with a volume of 268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,100 ($40.50).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 2,960 ($38.67) to GBX 2,756 ($36.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,968.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £943.23 million and a PE ratio of -32.56.

In related news, insider Tim Miller acquired 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,898 ($37.86) per share, with a total value of £27,386.10 ($35,780.11). Also, insider Heike Truol acquired 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,799 ($36.57) per share, for a total transaction of £44,979.93 ($58,766.57). Insiders bought 7,907 shares of company stock worth $22,219,623 over the last three months.

Clarkson Company Profile (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

