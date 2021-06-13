SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.53

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.53 and last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69.
About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.
