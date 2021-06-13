SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.53

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.53 and last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.