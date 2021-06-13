Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up to $66.35

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.35, but opened at $71.02. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $73.42, with a volume of 7,812 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAVA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -265.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleichroeder LP grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,686 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,603,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.