CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Gap Down to $23.44

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.44, but opened at $19.15. CVR Energy shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 12,956 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

