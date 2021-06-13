Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Up to $15.72

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.72, but opened at $16.31. Embraer shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 69,985 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Embraer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Embraer by 8.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Embraer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Embraer by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Embraer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

