Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Gap Up to $6.99

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $9.43. Precigen shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 56,557 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.09.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $303,571.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,290,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,594,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,082,992 shares of company stock valued at $14,357,732. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Precigen by 1,422.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 802,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Precigen by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 726,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Precigen by 1,280.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 460,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $4,154,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

