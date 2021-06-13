Short Interest in Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) Increases By 178.0%

Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 178.0% from the May 13th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NEWA opened at $3.47 on Friday. Newater Technology has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Newater Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Newater Technology worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newater Technology, Inc operates as a wastewater purification treatment company in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube nano-filtration membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater.

