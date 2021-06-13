BMO Capital Markets Increases Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$15.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 71.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IVN. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price target on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.31.

IVN opened at C$8.76 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$3.40 and a 12 month high of C$9.74. The company has a current ratio of 42.46, a quick ratio of 39.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The firm has a market cap of C$10.58 billion and a PE ratio of 730.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.65.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.1503429 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

