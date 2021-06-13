Short Interest in Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Grows By 185.7%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDIBY opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $12.16.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

