Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) PT Raised to GBX 465

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 555.09 ($7.25).

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 621 ($8.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 630.40 ($8.24). The stock has a market cap of £6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 47.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 567.99.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

