Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €55.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DPW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.33 ($83.92) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €57.49 ($67.64).

FRA:DPW opened at €57.12 ($67.20) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €51.23. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

