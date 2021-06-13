Financial Contrast: Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) vs. Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) and Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bio-Path and Agios Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Path N/A N/A -$10.88 million ($2.83) -2.42 Agios Pharmaceuticals $203.20 million 17.50 -$327.37 million ($4.74) -12.18

Bio-Path has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agios Pharmaceuticals. Agios Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Path, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Bio-Path shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Bio-Path shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Agios Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Path and Agios Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Path N/A -52.66% -48.60% Agios Pharmaceuticals -161.11% -40.48% -28.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bio-Path and Agios Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Path 0 0 2 0 3.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals 0 4 8 0 2.67

Bio-Path presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.48%. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $67.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.19%. Given Bio-Path’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bio-Path is more favorable than Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Bio-Path beats Agios Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction. Its lead drug candidate is prexigebersen, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing Liposomal Bcl-2 for the treatment of refractory/relapsed lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Liposomal STAT3 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and AML; and prexigebersen-A for various solid tumors. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Bellaire, Texas.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation. It is also developing TIBSOVO, which has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat IC eligible frontline AML; that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating IC ineligible frontline AML; and that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma, as well as in early stage clinical development to treat glioma and solid tumors. In addition, the company is developing IDHIFA, which has completed Phase II clinical study for treating IC eligible frontline AML; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of IC ineligible frontline AML. Further, it is developing mitapivat, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pyruvate kinase deficiency, as well as in Phase II clinical study for treating thalassemia and sickle cell disease; vorasidenib (AG-881) that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including glioma; AG-270, which is in Phase I dose-escalation trial to treat methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deleted tumors; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.