First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FHN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.52.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in First Horizon by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

