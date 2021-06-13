STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

STOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,303,000 after purchasing an additional 643,741 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 8,753,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,226,000 after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,903,000 after purchasing an additional 475,412 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,602,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $36.66.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

