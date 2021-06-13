Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.76) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aixtron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €25.33 ($29.80).

Shares of ETR:AIXA opened at €22.01 ($25.89) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.18. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 52 week high of €22.78 ($26.80). The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.57.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

