The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €111.00 Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) received a €111.00 ($130.59) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GXI. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.87 ($118.67).

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €91.30 ($107.41) on Friday. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €73.65 ($86.65) and a 52-week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

