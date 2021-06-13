Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Shares of CKPT stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $238.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,942.43% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $9,188,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 714.5% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 651,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 571,597 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,153,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 303,461 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 159,785 shares during the period. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

