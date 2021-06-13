Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Steven Madden in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $44.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

In other news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at $34,309,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,681 shares of company stock worth $3,501,628 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

